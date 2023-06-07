Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Massey and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Miami Marlins and Edward Cabrera on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .230 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 50.9% of his games this year (27 of 53), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has had an RBI in 14 games this season (26.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (26.4%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (15.4%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
