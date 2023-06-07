Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (4-2) play Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it lost to Chicago 86-82. The Liberty were led by Stewart, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Courtney Vandersloot, with 18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Minnesota won against Washington 80-78 in their last game. Kayla McBride (24 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-1100 to win)

Liberty (-1100 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+675 to win)

Lynx (+675 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-13.5)

Liberty (-13.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES App and BSNX

Lynx Season Stats

On offense, the Lynx are the third-worst team in the WNBA (78.6 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (86.4 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Minnesota is ninth in the league in rebounds (34.7 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.3).

The Lynx are eighth in the WNBA in assists (18.3 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Minnesota is third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.0).

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9.6 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx put up more points at home (83.7 per game) than away (81.2) last season.

At home, Minnesota conceded 83.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer points than it allowed away (84.4).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx drained fewer trifectas away (6.6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (36.3%) too.

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won once.

The Lynx have played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.

Minnesota has three wins in games against the spread this year.

Minnesota is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 13.5-point underdog this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lynx have a 12.9% chance to win.

