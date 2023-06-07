MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Melendez is batting .389 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Melendez has had a hit in 34 of 56 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (37.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.7%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.192
|AVG
|.245
|.289
|OBP
|.302
|.359
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|27/11
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (4-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
