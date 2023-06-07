How to Watch the Royals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Royals Player Props
|Marlins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Royals Odds
|Marlins vs Royals Prediction
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 61 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 236 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-9) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lyles has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Chase Anderson
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.