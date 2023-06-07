The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 236 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-9) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Home Jordan Lyles Chase Anderson 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins - Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson

