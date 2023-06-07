Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (34-28) on Wednesday, June 7, when they square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at LoanDepot park at 6:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Royals have +145 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Marlins have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

Miami has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (30.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 4-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+310) Drew Waters 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.