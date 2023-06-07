Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday (at 6:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .250/.329/.442 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 59 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashing .237/.271/.422 on the season.

Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with .

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (4-4) for his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Angels May. 27 5.2 4 3 3 5 4 at Rockies May. 22 6.0 5 3 3 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 17 5.0 5 2 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 85 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .401/.451/.495 on the year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 36 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashed .242/.325/.525 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.