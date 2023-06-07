The Miami Marlins (34-28) will try to keep a five-game win streak alive when they host the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Marlins will call on Edward Cabrera (4-4) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-9).

Royals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.

Lyles has recorded one quality start this season.

Lyles will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will send Cabrera (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.431 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

