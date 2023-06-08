Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center showcases the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 8 ET, broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-120) against the Golden Knights (+100).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 42-32-8 overall and 12-8-20 in overtime matchups.

Florida is 21-6-7 (49 points) in its 34 games decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has scored two goals in 20 games this season (3-16-1 record, seven points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 68 games (49-13-6, 104 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 25-12-4 to record 54 points.

In the 58 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Panthers went 24-11-3 in those matchups (51 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 51-22-9 this season and are 16-10-26 in overtime matchups.

In the 38 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights finished with just one goal, they have earned four points.

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 14 points (4-11-6 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 65 times, earning 122 points from those matchups (60-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 45 points with a record of 22-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 34-7-5 (73 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times this season, and earned 58 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

