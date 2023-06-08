Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday will see the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights square off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0. Bookmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, assigning them +100 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-120).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 59 of 101 games this season.

The Panthers are 14-9 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with 14 upset wins (73.7%).

Florida is 13-7 (victorious in 65.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Vegas has 18 games this season playing as the underdog by +100 or longer, and is 13-5 in those contests.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+135) 3.5 (-110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-182) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+135)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.1 2.4 2.5

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 0-0 6-3-1 5.9 4.2 2.1

