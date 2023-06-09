On Friday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .241 with a home run and a walk.

Waters is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In six of eight games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Waters has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .286 AVG .200 .333 OBP .200 .500 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 8/0 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings