The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, three triples, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .232.

Olivares has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including eight multi-hit games (17.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings