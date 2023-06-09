After batting .071 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .133 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 11 of 38 games this season (28.9%), Bradley has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In four games this year (10.5%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 38 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .196 AVG .061 .274 OBP .080 .321 SLG .082 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 6 RBI 0 13/4 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings