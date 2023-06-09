After batting .071 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .133 with five doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In 11 of 38 games this season (28.9%), Bradley has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In four games this year (10.5%), Bradley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 38 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.196 AVG .061
.274 OBP .080
.321 SLG .082
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 0
13/4 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
