Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .253 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 29 games so far this year.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.306
|AVG
|.162
|.375
|OBP
|.220
|.452
|SLG
|.216
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|4
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
