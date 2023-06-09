Michael Massey -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .227 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Massey has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.4%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .245 AVG .196 .323 OBP .208 .358 SLG .196 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 19/1 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings