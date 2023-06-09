On Friday, MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .218.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.5% of them.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including six multi-run games (10.5%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .192 AVG .245 .289 OBP .302 .359 SLG .408 7 XBH 5 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 27/11 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings