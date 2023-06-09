Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .299 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Pratto will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Pratto has recorded a hit in 24 of 37 games this season (64.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (29.7%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (10.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has driven home a run in nine games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
