Friday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-44) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on June 9) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their previous 10 games (seven of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 21 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (237 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule