The Baltimore Orioles versus Kansas City Royals game on Friday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Aaron Hicks and MJ Melendez.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 237 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch will get the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

Lynch has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

