When the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-44) meet in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, June 9, Tyler Wells will get the ball for the Orioles, while the Royals will send Daniel Lynch to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Royals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-175). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 22, or 73.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Orioles have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games).

Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (30%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 4-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Drew Waters 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

