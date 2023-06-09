The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 57 hits.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 60 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings