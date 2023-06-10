Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
  • He has homered in nine games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 31 times this season (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.256 AVG .213
.287 OBP .248
.473 SLG .354
13 XBH 9
6 HR 4
15 RBI 12
25/6 K/BB 33/5
9 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old southpaw.
