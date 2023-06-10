The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .300 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Pratto will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .246 AVG .361 .358 OBP .429 .435 SLG .492 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 23/10 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 1

