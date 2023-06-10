Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (39-24) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (18-45) at 4:05 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cole Irvin to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Royals' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).
- The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 29.4%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious 11 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (239 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Brady Singer vs Kyle Freeland
|June 5
|@ Marlins
|L 9-6
|Carlos Hernandez vs Braxton Garrett
|June 6
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 7
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|-
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
