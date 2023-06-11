The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 30.2% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .256 AVG .214 .287 OBP .248 .473 SLG .351 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 12 25/6 K/BB 33/5 9 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings