Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has a home run and three walks while hitting .206.
- Waters has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.286
|AVG
|.150
|.333
|OBP
|.227
|.500
|SLG
|.150
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
