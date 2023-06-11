Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles) against the Orioles.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .247.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.203
|AVG
|.291
|.259
|OBP
|.371
|.405
|SLG
|.468
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.87 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.