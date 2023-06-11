The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .289 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 39 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 39 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .246 AVG .333 .358 OBP .400 .435 SLG .455 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 6 23/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings