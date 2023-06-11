Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (40-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-46) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on June 11.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.31 ERA).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (240 total).

The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule