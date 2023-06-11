Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (40-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-46) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on June 11.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.31 ERA).
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (240 total).
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|@ Marlins
|L 9-6
|Carlos Hernandez vs Braxton Garrett
|June 6
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 7
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|L 6-1
|Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|-
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Griffin Canning
