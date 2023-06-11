How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Kyle Gibson is starting for the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 61 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 240 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Baltimore Orioles.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
