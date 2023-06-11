Kyle Gibson is starting for the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 61 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 240 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Baltimore Orioles.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning

