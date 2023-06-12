Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has three doubles, three triples and 12 walks while hitting .220.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this season (13 of 31), with more than one hit three times (9.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this season.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.161
|AVG
|.255
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.323
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
