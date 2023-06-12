Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-360
|+300
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 222.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this contest's total.
- Denver has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record so far this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-118
|11.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|10.5
|-125
|17.4
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-5000
|-
|Heat
|+1800
|-
