Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-47) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 12.

The Royals will call on Zack Greinke (1-6) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Royals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • The Royals have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
  • The Royals have been favorites in 10 games this season and won one (10%) of those contests.
  • Kansas City is 3-9 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Royals.
  • Kansas City has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 243 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 6 @ Marlins L 6-1 Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
June 7 @ Marlins L 6-1 Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
June 9 @ Orioles L 3-2 Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
June 10 @ Orioles L 6-1 Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
June 11 @ Orioles L 11-3 Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
June 12 Reds - Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
June 13 Reds - Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
June 14 Reds - Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
June 16 Angels - Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
June 17 Angels - TBA vs Griffin Canning
June 18 Angels - Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson

