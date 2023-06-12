The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in MLB action with 62 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City is slugging .378, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals rank last in MLB with a .292 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).

The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.429).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Greinke is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Greinke enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson

