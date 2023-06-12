How to Watch the Royals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB action with 62 home runs. They average one per game.
- Kansas City is slugging .378, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.230).
- Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Royals rank last in MLB with a .292 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- The Royals average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.429).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Greinke is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Greinke enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
