The Kansas City Royals (18-47) and the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) will square off on Monday, June 12 at Kauffman Stadium, with Zack Greinke getting the ball for the Royals and Luke Weaver toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (-110). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won once.

The Royals have a record of 3-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 23-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

