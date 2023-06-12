Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Reds on June 12, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Zack Greinke Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Greinke Stats
- Zack Greinke (1-6) will take the mound for the Royals, his 14th start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Greinke has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Greinke Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|1
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Tigers
|May. 24
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.
- He has a .239/.271/.417 slash line on the year.
- Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double and an RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 63 hits with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, eight walks and 36 RBI.
- He's slashed .273/.308/.502 so far this year.
- Perez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Orioles
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 28 walks and 32 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .275/.360/.422 slash line on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .282/.362/.474 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
