The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +650.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Chiefs games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.

When underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Lions September 7 1 - +1800 @ Jaguars September 17 2 - +2500 Bears September 24 3 - +5000 @ Jets October 1 4 - +1600 @ Vikings October 8 5 - +5000 Broncos October 12 6 - +4000 Chargers October 22 7 - +3000 @ Broncos October 29 8 - +4000 Dolphins November 5 9 - +2500 Eagles November 20 11 - +700 @ Raiders November 26 12 - +8000 @ Packers December 3 13 - +6600 Bills December 10 14 - +800 @ Patriots December 18 15 - +5000 Raiders December 25 16 - +8000 Bengals December 31 17 - +900 @ Chargers January 7 18 - +3000

