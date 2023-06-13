Matt Duffy -- .238 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is batting .307 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Duffy has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Duffy has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .371 AVG .250 .425 OBP .302 .457 SLG .325 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 5 RBI 2 8/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings