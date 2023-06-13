MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After hitting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .215.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 15 games this season (24.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), with two or more runs six times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.203
|AVG
|.229
|.301
|OBP
|.293
|.347
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|39/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.