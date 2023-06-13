Jordan Lyles will start for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Royals are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (-105). The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won one of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (10%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Kansas City has a record of 1-9 (10%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Kansas City has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-24 9-24 9-20 9-27 13-34 5-13

