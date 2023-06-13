How to Watch the Royals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 63 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 247 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.427 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.
- Lyles has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Michael Lorenzen
