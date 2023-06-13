Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 63 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 247 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.427 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.

Lyles has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Michael Lorenzen

