The Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) will clash on Tuesday, June 13 at Kauffman Stadium, with Brandon Williamson pitching for the Reds and Jordan Lyles taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals -105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 28.3%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

