The Kansas City Royals (18-48) hope to stop their seven-game losing run versus the Cincinnati Reds (32-35), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals will send Lyles (0-10) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.

Lyles has one quality start this year.

Lyles will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (0-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, a 1.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.425 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

