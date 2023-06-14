On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

In 38 of 62 games this season (61.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.1%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (9.7%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .207 AVG .229 .300 OBP .293 .347 SLG .362 9 XBH 10 4 HR 1 14 RBI 12 39/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings