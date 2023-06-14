Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Ben Lively, who is projected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 64 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .230 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 251 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.422 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lynch will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Michael Lorenzen 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Matthew Boyd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.