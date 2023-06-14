Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (33-35) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the Kansas City Royals (18-49) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (3-4, 4.21 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-2, 4.41 ERA)

Royals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Drew Waters 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Michael Massey 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

