Currently the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +650.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +5000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4000 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +5000 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

