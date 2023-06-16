Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 41 of 67 games this year (61.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this season (34 of 67), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.264
|AVG
|.222
|.307
|OBP
|.255
|.486
|SLG
|.363
|14
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|26/9
|K/BB
|34/5
|10
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
