The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Reds.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (43.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .237 AVG .289 .283 OBP .366 .419 SLG .482 8 XBH 11 4 HR 1 7 RBI 5 17/3 K/BB 15/8 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings