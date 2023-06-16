Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Reds.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (43.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.237
|AVG
|.289
|.283
|OBP
|.366
|.419
|SLG
|.482
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|17/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (3-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
