The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits nine times (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 12 of 35 games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .301 AVG .208 .369 OBP .264 .452 SLG .250 8 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 17/8 K/BB 17/4 4 SB 1

