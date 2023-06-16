Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .278 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 65.1% of his 43 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.235
|AVG
|.329
|.337
|OBP
|.392
|.407
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Sandoval (3-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.52, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
